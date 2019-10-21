Texans' Duke Johnson: Leads backs in loss

Johnson rushed for 34 yards on seven carries and caught two of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.

Johnson's 56 yards from scrimmage bested starter Carlos Hyde (35 yards) for the fourth time in the last five games. But opportunities are what matters and Hyde as the lead back is the better fantasy option. Johnson has 48 total touches compared to Hyde's 105.

