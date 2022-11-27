site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Eno Benjamin: Remains out
Benjamin (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins.
Benjamin was also a healthy scratch Week 11 after being claimed off waivers by the Texans on Nov. 15. He'll work to earn the opportunity to make his his team debut Week 13 against the Browns.
