Texans' J.J. Watt: Records first sack

Watt had five tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and two tackles for losses in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

After getting shut out Week 1, Watt has gradually made his presence felt the last two weeks. Following last week when he had a quarterback hit and recovered a key fumble, Watt was a consistent presence in the backfield against the Chargers, recording his first sacks of the season.