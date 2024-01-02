Watch Now:

Greenard (ankle) was listed as a nonparticipant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Greenard played just three defensive snaps in Week 16 before missing Week 17 with the ankle injury. With Greenard having 12.5 sacks on the season, his loss has been big for Houston. The Texans need to win their Saturday game against the Colts in order to lock in playoff spot

