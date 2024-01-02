Greenard (ankle) was listed as a nonparticipant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Greenard played just three defensive snaps in Week 16 before missing Week 17 with the ankle injury. With Greenard having 12.5 sacks on the season, his loss has been big for Houston. The Texans need to win their Saturday game against the Colts in order to lock in playoff spot
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Out for Week 17•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't return Sunday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Racks up sacks•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Notches two sacks in loss•