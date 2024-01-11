Greenard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Browns.
Greenard managed to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday, giving himself a chance to potentially suit up for the wild-card round. If he misses his third straight game Saturday, 2022 third-rounder Myjai Sanders could benefit in terms of playing time.
