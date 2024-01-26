Greenard logged 52 tackles, 15 for loss, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 15 regular season games in 2023.

Greenard, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, picked a fine time to have a breakout season. He and Will Anderson (seven sacks, 67 QB pressures) were lethal bookends on the defensive line. Greenard has expressed interest in returning, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, but edge rushers are a premier commodity in the NFL, and Greenard will want to be paid accordingly.