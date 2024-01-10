Greenard (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.
Greenard missed the final two games of the regular season after injuring his ankle after three snaps in Week 16. Greenard paced the Texans with 12.5 sacks this year. His return would be huge for the Houston defense.
