Grennard (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Colts.

Greenard hasn't played since suffering the injury Week 16 against the Browns. His absence in essentially a win-or-go-home meeting with Indianapolis will certainly be a blow to the Texans' defense, and especially their pass rush. With Will Anderson (ankle) still questionable, Houston may be relying on their depth on the edges to get the job done against the Colts.