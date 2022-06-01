Greenard (foot) is making good progress ahead of training camp in late July, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Greenard suffered a foot injury late last season and had offseason surgery, but head coach Lovie Smith said he believes that the defensive end is on track to be ready for camp. The 25-year-old led the Texans in sacks in 2021, recording eight while notching 33 total tackles over 12 games.
