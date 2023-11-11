Fairbairn (quad) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The initial report regarding Fairbairn's injury suggested the veteran kicker could miss three weeks. If that was the case, a four-week long injured reserve stint was likely the Texans' only recourse. Matt Ammendola was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will be the team's starting kicker for at least the next month.
