Collins brought in two of three targets for 26 yards in the Texans' 20-20 overtime tie with the Colts on Sunday.

Collins drew the start alongside Brandin Cooks, but he was able to deliver only modest numbers overall. The second-year wideout has the talent to make an impact in the offense over the course of the season while developing alongside fellow sophomore Davis Mills, but a Week 2 surge may be an uphill battle with a road matchup against the Broncos on tap next Sunday.