Collins recorded nine catches on nine targets for 195 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts.

With both Noah Brown (back) and Robert Woods (hip) inactive, Collins was left as the Texans' clear top pass catcher. He certainly took advantage, recording three catches of more than 20 yards -- the longest of which was a 75-yard touchdown on Houstons' first play from scrimmage. The performance marked Collins' third game with over 160 receiving yards in what was a breakout campaign, and he'll conclude the regular season with 1,297 yards despite missing two contests.