Collins recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans. He added one rush for seven yards.

Collins was one of the few Texans' pass catchers to remain healthy throughout the game, as the team lost both Robert Woods (hip) and Noah Brown (hip) during Sunday's win. As a result, Collins saw plenty of work, though game script ultimately limited to only two targets across the final two quarters of the contest. Houston will be in for a key matchup against the Jaguars in Week 18, and Collins could be relied upon very heavily depending on the health of Brown and Woods.