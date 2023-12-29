Collins (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Collins was listed as limited Wednesday, but back-to-back full sessions have paved the way for the wideout to suit up Sunday and maintain a key role in Houston's passing attack in Week 17. Now further removed from the calf issue that sidelined him in Week 15, Collins' fantasy prospects this weekend are further boosted by the return of top QB C.J. Stroud from a two-game absence.