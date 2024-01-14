Collins recorded six catches on seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 win over the Browns.

Collins was the clear leader of the Texans' receiving corps as Noah Brown (shoulder) was forced out of the game early and did not return. Collins continued to show impressive rapport with C.J. Stroud, as the duo connected on long gains of 38 and 21 yards in addition to a 15-yard touchdown. He narrowly missed out on a bigger day, as Stroud overthrew him when he broke behind the Cleveland defense midway through the second quarter for what would have been a 59-yard touchdown. Regardless, it was an impressive performance, and Collins will continue to lead Houston's receiving corps in its divisional-round matchup.