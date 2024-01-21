Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards in Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Ravens.

Collins was a significant part of the Texans' passing attack as expected, but the team had a tough time moving the ball consistently. That limited Collins' output, though he still managed a 29-yard catch that was the highlight of his day and helped set up a field-goal attempt just before halftime. Though it wasn't the way he would have wanted to end his season, Collins turned in an impressive breakout campaign in which he set career highs in receptions (80), yards (1,297) and touchdowns (eight) across 15 regular season games.