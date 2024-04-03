The Texans are adding Stefon Diggs to an offense that returns Collins and Tank Dell at wide receiver, ESPN.com reports.

C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons ever by an NFL quarterback and now has arguably the best group of pass catchers in the league. Diggs is coming off six consecutive seasons with at least six TDs and more than 1,000 yards, now joining an offense in which Collins put up 80-1,297-8 on 109 targets (15 games) and Dell had 47-709-7 on 75 targets (11 targets). The Texans also have useful pass catchers at RB and TE with Joe Mixon and Dalton Schultz, creating a scenario that'll make it hard for some (or all) of the players to get as many targets as they might on other teams. On the other hand, Houston's offense has a chance to be one of the most efficient in the league, and adding Diggs could encourage offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to call pass plays at a higher rate than he did last season.