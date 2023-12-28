Collins (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Collins opened Week 17 prep Wednesday as a limited participant, but after getting in a full practice a day later, he should be in the clear for Sunday's game against the Titans. In his return from a one-game absence due to a calf strain in this past Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns, Collins played just 35 of 75 offensive snaps (47 percent) and finished with four catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on six targets. With the calf issue now further in the rear-view mirror, Collins should be ready to take on a more bountiful snap count this weekend, and he'll be further aided by the expected return from a two-game absence of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was a full participant Thursday and looks to be on the cusp of clearing the five-step concussion protocol.