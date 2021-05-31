Cobb enters offseason training as one of three returning members of the 2020 wideout group.

Cobb joins Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee as incumbent wide receivers for the Texans, who brought in several veterans to compete for jobs in what is expected to be an overhauled passing offense. For starters, quarterback Deshaun Watson is not expected to be around due to his off-field legal entanglements. They also let Will Fuller walk, leaving Cooks as the lone member with an assured role. Cobb is a slot receiver, so he's unlikely to line up opposite Cooks if he's still around come September. That means he and Coutee will compete for the third wideout job during training camp. One thing to consider is that Cobb carries the largest cap hit ($10.4 million) among the receiving corps, which could be an albatross the rebuilding Texans don't want. It was notable that Houston didn't try to restructure the deal.