Woods moves up the depth chart after the Texans traded Brandin Cooks to Dallas.

Houston's wideout depth chart begins with Woods and Nico Collins (foot). Woods is coming off a down season with Tennessee, where he had a career-low 527 yards over a full 17-game slate. There are multiple reasons to explain that could drop in production: he was coming off a knee injury that ended his 2021 season, and Woods played with three different quarterbacks in Nashville. A third and more worrisome reason could be age -- Woods will be 31 this coming season -- and may not have much left in the tank as he prepares for another season with a different quarterback, likely a rookie. The positive takeaway is that Woods will be familiar with the system offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was the passing game coordinator in San Francisco in 2022 under head coach Kyle Shanahan, plans to bring to Houston, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who worked together when the two were assistants in Washington, run similar schemes. Woods was his most productive when playing for McVay in Los Angeles.