Dell (lower leg) expects to return to the field when the Texans hold their first Organized Team Activities this spring,Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Prior to suffering a season-ending fibula injury in Week 13 last season, Dell recorded 47 catches on 75 targets for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, including three 100-yard performances. Looking ahead, the 2023 third-rounder -- whose recovery is reportedly on track -- is poised to reclaim a key role alongside fellow WR Nico Collins in Houston's C.J. Stroud-helmed passing offense.