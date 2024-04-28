The Texans have issued a statement relaying that Dell -- who sustained a minor wound as the result of a shooting in Florida on Saturday night -- has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Dell is expected to make a full recovery from the wound he sustained during Saturday night's incident at a nightclub in Sanford, Fla. Dell is coming off a 2023 regular-season in which he recorded a 47/709/7 receiving line in 11 games prior to sustaining a season-ending broken fibula Dec. 3.