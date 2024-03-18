Dell (leg) recently resumed workouts with private coach Delfonte Diamond, who said the wide receiver will be "more than ready" for OTAs this spring, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Diamond told KPRC 2 that Dell "hasn't lost a beat" and has been running full speed. The workouts reportedly included sprints and sharp cuts, demonstrating that the 24-year-old has made great progress since a broken fibula ended his rookie season Dec. 3. Prior to the injury, Dell had three 100-yard performances and seven touchdowns in 10 games, including a four-week stretch with 369 receiving yards, 43 targets and five TDs right before the game he left early. He, Nico Collins and TE Dalton Schultz figure to be the top pass catchers for second-year QB C.J. Stroud in 2024.