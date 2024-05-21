Dell (leg) is on the field for the start of OTAs on Tuesday with no apparent limitations, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell, who sustained a left leg wound as an innocent bystander in a shooting in Florida in late April, is already back on the practice field and running routes, and he seems to be an unrestricted participant to begin OTAs. The 2023 third-rounder has already recovered from the fibula injury he suffered last December, and he now rejoins a wide receiver room that added Stefon Diggs as a trade acquisition, and returns Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Noah Brown (shoulder) and John Metchie.