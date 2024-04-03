Dell (leg) and Nico Collins are part of a potent WR group that now includes trade acquisition Stefon Diggs, ESPN.com reports.

Dell is now even less likely to match his massive target volume from the four-game stretch preceding his season-ending leg fracture last season -- 25-369-5 on 43 targets Weeks 9-12 -- but he should still get a lot of playing time, and in an offense that could rank near the top of the league in pass rate and/or usage of three-wide formations. While Dell and Nico Collins both had more success than Diggs working downfield last year, there's little doubt that Diggs' presence will at the very least cut into some of the quick/schemed targets that boost a player's fantasy value. The leg injury seems like less of a concern, as Dell was said to be running at full speed in mid-March and on track to participate in spring practices. The team should have fairly flat target distribution if all the main guys stay healthy, with RB Joe Mixon likely seeing about 3-4 targets per game and TE Dalton Schultz a bit more than that. The big question -- which will remain an unknown for now -- is how many WR targets are up for grabs and how they're split between Dell, Diggs and Collins.