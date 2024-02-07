Dell (leg) started light pool work in January, with Will Kunkel of FOX 26 Houston reporting that doctors are pleased by the wide receiver's rehab progress so far.

Kunkel notes that Dell is still a long ways away from game shape and wouldn't have any shot to play if the Texans were in the Super Bowl. The third-round pick suffered a broken fibula Week 13 of his rookie season, following four consecutive games with at least eight targets, 50 yards and one touchdown. Dell finished the year averaging 4.3 catches for 54.5 yards and 0.64 TDs per game, despite exiting two games early with injuries and playing only 48 percent of snaps on offense Week 1. Not counting those three games, Dell averaged 5.1 catches for 77.3 yards and 0.88 touchdowns on 8.5 targets -- essentially WR1 production for fantasy. There hasn't been much information on his rehab, but it does seem like a good sign that he had surgery Dec. 4, just one day after suffering the injury. The Houston offense appears in good hands moving forward with C.J. Stroud throwing passes to Dell and fellow 2023 breakout star Nico Collins.