Dell (leg) is making good progress in his recovery from a broken fibula and expects to be ready for OTAs this spring, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ten and a half weeks removed from surgery, Dell was limited to coaching at Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation celebrity softball game last Thursday, though the wide receiver moved around normally while playing catch with other participants. He started pool work in January, and there hasn't been any report of significant ligament or muscular damage accompanying his broken fibula. Dell plans to participate in spring practices and should be ready for training camp even if the Texans want him to slow-play things until then.