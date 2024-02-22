Dell (fibula) noted earlier this month that expects to join his teammates when the Texans take the field for OTAs this spring, Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per the report, Dell, who is reportedly making a speedy recovery from a broken fibula that he sustained Dec. 3 against the Broncos, is expected to be a full participant in the Texans' offseason conditioning program. Beyond that, the 2023 third-rounder indicates that he hopes to "hit the ground running" once Houston's OTAs commence this spring. At that stage, however, it remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Dell will be, but barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old wide receiver should be good to go ahead of Week 1, at which point he'll profile as one of QB C.J. Stroud's primary passing targets this coming season.