Conley recorded four receptions on five targets for 46 yards across seven games during the 2022 season.

Conley began the season with the Texans and also spent time with the Chiefs. However, the Titans signed him on Oct. 25, and he bounced between the team's practice squad and active roster for the rest of the campaign. Conley will hit free agency this offseason and will likely battle for a roster spot as a depth receiver to begin 2023.