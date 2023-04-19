The Titans agreed to terms with Moore on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Moore is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted career numbers with the Texans, catching 48 passes for 548 yards and two TDs in 16 games. With Tennessee, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is in line to compete for wideout snaps with Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips, with his new team likely to add depth at the position as soon as next week's NFL Draft. Moore's fantasy prospects thus hinge on him securing a steady role out of the gate early on this coming season, which is currently a plausible outcome for the 29-year-old, pending further offseason moves by the Titans.