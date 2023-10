Moore recorded one catch on three targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Moore played a season-high 48 snaps in the absence of Treylon Burks (knee), though that didn't translate to a big day in the box score. He did make the most of his lone catch as he beat the defense down the right sideline for a long gain. While Moore has only four receptions this season, three of them have gone for more than 20 yards.