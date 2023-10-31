Moore was not targeted in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.
Moore missed part of the Titans' Week 6 matchup against Baltimore with a concussion, but he was able to clear protocols in time for Sunday's contest. However, with Treylon Burks back in action, Moore was pushed down the depth chart. Overall, he has one target combined across his last three games.
