Fluellen (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fluellen has been nursing a groin injury that's caused him to miss the Titans' last two games. After returning to practice Wednesday, the second-year running back looks like a go for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, with the bulk of his snaps expected to come on special teams.

