Fluellen (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fluellen continues to nurse a lingering groin injury, and will miss his second straight regular season game. Considering that Fluellen sees most of his snaps on special teams, his absence is unlikely to affect the workloads of running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

