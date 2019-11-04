Titans' Delanie Walker: Making progress

Walker (ankle) -- who missed Sunday's game against the Panthers -- relayed that he wasn't sore after doing a treadmill workout Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end added that he hopes to play this coming weekend against the Chiefs, while noting that he plans to do everything he can to make that happen. A return to practice on his part Wednesday, in any capacity, would make that outcome seem more plausible.

