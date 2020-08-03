Walker (ankle) is training for the upcoming season and has received interest from several teams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler specifically mentions the Patriots, who already appeared shaky at tight end before Matt LaCosse opted out of the 2020 campaign. Walker will turn 36 in August after suffering major injuries to his right ankle both of the past two years, but he could be a fit for a specialized role on passing downs. He reached the 800-yard mark in four straight seasons from 2014 to 2017, earning three Pro Bowl nods during that stretch. Walker should be healthy at this point, considering he had surgery back in mid-December.