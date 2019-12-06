Titans' Delanie Walker: Getting procedure for ankle

Walker confirmed Friday that he would undergo a procedure next week to address his injured right ankle, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Walker was placed on injured reserve last week after the ankle issue had prevented him from playing in each of the prior four contests. Despite appearing in just eight total contests over the past two campaigns due to a pair of season-ending ankle injuries, Walker has indicated he intends to keep his career going in 2020, when he'll be 36 years old.