Titans' Delanie Walker: May be cut

Walker (ankle) may be a cap casualty this offseason, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Walker is a well-known team leader and one of the longest-tenured players with the Titans, but it's hard to argue that he's more valuable than the $6.4 million in cap space his release would create. He'll celebrate his 36th birthday in August, hoping to rebound from back-to-back seasons on injured reserve. Meanwhile, young tight ends Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser have emerged as valuable pieces in the Tennessee offense. Any shot of another season with the Titans probably requires Walker to accept a pay cut, or at least a short extension to lower his 2020 cap hit. He had season-ending surgery in December to address an ankle injury.

