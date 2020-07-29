The 49ers have discussed signing either Walker (ankle) or Jordan Reed, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This is the first report of interest in Walker, who was cut by Tennessee in March after missing the final nine games of last season with an ankle injury that required surgery in December. It was the same ankle he fractured and dislocated in Week 1 of 2018, an incident that ended his 11-year streak playing 15 or more games. The tight end will turn 36 in August and may need to battle for a roster spot if/when he signs with a team. The 49ers are looking for a veteran to join George Kittle and Ross Dwelley in their TE room.