Walker intends to play football in 2021, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Walker was out of the league in 2020, after a pair of right ankle injuries limited to eight total games and 267 receiving yards between 2018 and 2019. The tight end reportedly started training for the 2020 campaign and received interest from multiple teams, but he never ended up signing anywhere -- a decision that may have been related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In any case, Walker will turn 37 in August and might need to compete for his roster spot even if he finds a contract with some guaranteed money. He was 33 years old the last time he had a productive fantasy season, with a 74/807/3 receiving line in 2017 marking his fourth straight year reaching 800 yards.