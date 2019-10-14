Titans' Derrick Henry: Bottled up by Broncos
Henry carried the ball 15 times for 28 yards and caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.
The entire Titans offense struggled in Denver, with Henry's season-low yardage total being emblematic of the team's futility. In fact, it was the first time this season the bruising running back failed to either find the end zone or rush for 100 yards. Henry will try to get back on track in Week 7 against a Chargers defense that has been middle of the pack in 2019 against the run.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds rhythm in second half•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Reaches century mark•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Stonewalled in loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Barrels into the end zone•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Lucrative outing against Colts•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Eviscerates Cleveland in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...