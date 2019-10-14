Titans' Derrick Henry: Bottled up by Broncos

Henry carried the ball 15 times for 28 yards and caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.

The entire Titans offense struggled in Denver, with Henry's season-low yardage total being emblematic of the team's futility. In fact, it was the first time this season the bruising running back failed to either find the end zone or rush for 100 yards. Henry will try to get back on track in Week 7 against a Chargers defense that has been middle of the pack in 2019 against the run.