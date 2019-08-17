Titans' Derrick Henry: Unlikely to play Saturday
Henry (calf) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Henry has been tending to a left calf strain since the opening stanzas of training camp. He has yet to return to practice, but his ability to work out on the side at recent sessions is a step in the right direction. His next chance to play during exhibition season arrives Sunday, Aug. 25 versus the Steelers.
