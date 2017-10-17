Play

Morgan is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Colts with an abdominal strain, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Usual backup Kevin Dodd (undisclosed) is inactive Monday night, which leaves Brian Orakpo and Erik Walden as the only two available outside linebackers for the Titans if Morgan cannot return.

