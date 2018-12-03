Morgan (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Morgan seems to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. The veteran linebacker's chances of suiting up against the Jaguars on Thursday are murky at best, and if Morgan were to remain sidelined for any amount of time Harold Landry would slot into the starting lineup.

