Lewis had the best run of Tuesday's practice, bursting through the line and into the open field for a long run, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Lewis remains a lock to make the Titans' roster but is expected to be limited to a satellite back role behind Derrick Henry (calf). Though there's little concern at this point that Henry's injury will hold him out of regular-season action, if he were forced to miss any time, Lewis would be the prime beneficiary. The 28-year-old managed 517 rushing yards as well as 59 receptions for 400 yards and two total touchdowns in his first season with the team in 2018.

