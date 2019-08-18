Titans' Dion Lewis: Limited work again
Lewis carried the ball four times for 16 yards in the Titans' second preseason game against the Patriots. He also hauled in one pass for nine yards.
Lewis worked as the primary back to begin the game, but began to split work with Jeremy McNichols in team's third offensive possession. He didn't put forward any particularly noteworthy plays but did rush for a solid gain of eight yards on his first touch of the contest. Once the regular season hits, Lewis figures to work primarily as the Titans' pass-catching back as well as to spell Derrick Henry (calf) periodically.
