Titans' Harold Landry: Bulking up this offseason
Landry said Wednesday that he's currently around 255 pounds, up from his last season's playing weight of 250, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.
Along with the weight gain, the 23-year-old linebacker has reportedly been adding counter-moves to his skill set, which would only help him at the linebacker position, per Bacharach. Landry was great in his rookie season, posting 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 games. Following the retirement of fellow linebacker Brian Orakpo this offseason, Landry figures to have a starting role in the Tennessee defense in 2019.
