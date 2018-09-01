Conklin (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The promotion to the active roster doesn't guarantee Conklin will be available for Week 1, but the news is rather promising for the highly-touted lineman. With Conklin no longer on the PUP list, he'll consequently be able to return to game action before Week 6. Keep an eye on his progression over this week as he looks towards the prospect of Week 1 return.

More News
Our Latest Stories