Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Nearing full strength
Cyprien (knee) is making good progress in his rehab from the torn ACL he suffered Aug. 1, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "I am almost 100 percent back," Cyprien said. "I am on track with my rehab, and [trainers] are monitoring my progress. It is night and day from when it happened. I am walking, I am running, I am jumping, and I am cutting."
The timing of the injury should allow Cyprien to be ready for the start of training camp, though he may first need to find a new team. He's entering the third season of a four-year, $25 million contract, and the Titans can free up $4.75 million in 2019 cap space if they release the safety this offseason, per OverTheCap.com. The team replaced Cyprien last season with Kenny Vaccaro, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after starting 13 games in 2018. Cyprien had triple-digit tackles each year between 2013 and 2016 as a member of the Jaguars, but he's never been great in coverage and dropped off to 57 tackles over 10 games in his inaugural campaign with the Titans in 2017.
