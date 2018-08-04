Cyprien (knee) was placed on IR Friday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Cyprien's move to IR comes as no surprise after it was announced Thursday that he had torn his ACL. The Titans appear to be exploring options at safety, but for the time being look for Dane Cruikshank and Kendrick Lewis to fill Cyprien's spot with the first-team defense.

